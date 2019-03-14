Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine G. Cunningham. View Sign

Lorraine G. Cunningham, 90,of Sacramento, CA passed away peacefully 3/8/19 after a lengthy illness. She was born 7/9/1928 in Lodi, CA to the late John and Laura Grace (Wagner) Resner. Lorraine graduated from Sacramento High School and Sacramento City College with a business major. She married the late Neil Lavine in 1950 and is survived by her daughter Pamela Lavine. Lorraine married the late Donald Cunningham in 1964 and is survived by children Lyle (Christine) Cunningham, Paula (Steve) Lial, 2 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Lorraine was an accomplished business woman, wedding planner, and homemaker who enjoyed traveling, dancing, gardening and decorating. She was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but (as she would say) bee-u-tee-ful memories. Memorial Service to be held March 24, 2019 @ 2:00 pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 N St. Sacramento, CA Donations may be considered for Dementia research

