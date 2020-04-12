Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Kathleen Bourne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine Kathleen Bourne was born on April 17, 1947 to Dorothy and Herbert Bourne. She passed away in Sacramento on March 31, 2020 after battling cancer and suffering a massive stroke. She was born in New London, Connecticut where her dad was stationed in the US Navy. Lorraine grew up in San Diego and then attended Kaiser School of Nursing in Oakland where she graduated in 1975. She was a nurse at Kaiser Sacramento for many years, working in intensive care and the AIDS unit at the Morse Avenue hospital and later at the Fair Oaks Blvd clinic. She was a compassionate and caring nurse, remembered fondly and gratefully by so many of her patients and their families, and by her fellow staff members. Lorraine was the tiny 4'10" family "safety officer," always the one to make sure there was a full bucket of water next to the backyard fireworks display. She was a lover of animals, and rescued a number of little dogs over the years. She really enjoyed watching "Judge Judy" and picked up lots of no-nonsense tactics on protecting rights and property. She was the instigator of many fun family vacations and would pack the road snacks which would take up half of the trunk! And she loved to chat with everyone she encountered in the course of the day . She is survived by beloved daughters Amanda Bourne, Caitlin (and husband Joey) Garibaldi, newborn granddaughter Lorraine Garibaldi, and sister Maryln (and husband Frank) Lortie. She is also survived by her chihuahuas Dulcinea and Adalita. The family would like to thank the incredibly kind and caring staff at College Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation, where Lorraine passed away. In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal rescue charity in remembrance of Lorraine.

Lorraine Kathleen Bourne was born on April 17, 1947 to Dorothy and Herbert Bourne. She passed away in Sacramento on March 31, 2020 after battling cancer and suffering a massive stroke. She was born in New London, Connecticut where her dad was stationed in the US Navy. Lorraine grew up in San Diego and then attended Kaiser School of Nursing in Oakland where she graduated in 1975. She was a nurse at Kaiser Sacramento for many years, working in intensive care and the AIDS unit at the Morse Avenue hospital and later at the Fair Oaks Blvd clinic. She was a compassionate and caring nurse, remembered fondly and gratefully by so many of her patients and their families, and by her fellow staff members. Lorraine was the tiny 4'10" family "safety officer," always the one to make sure there was a full bucket of water next to the backyard fireworks display. She was a lover of animals, and rescued a number of little dogs over the years. She really enjoyed watching "Judge Judy" and picked up lots of no-nonsense tactics on protecting rights and property. She was the instigator of many fun family vacations and would pack the road snacks which would take up half of the trunk! And she loved to chat with everyone she encountered in the course of the day . She is survived by beloved daughters Amanda Bourne, Caitlin (and husband Joey) Garibaldi, newborn granddaughter Lorraine Garibaldi, and sister Maryln (and husband Frank) Lortie. She is also survived by her chihuahuas Dulcinea and Adalita. The family would like to thank the incredibly kind and caring staff at College Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation, where Lorraine passed away. In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal rescue charity in remembrance of Lorraine. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close