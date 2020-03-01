Lorraine L. Croup

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine L. Croup.
Service Information
Herberger's Elk Grove Funeral Chapel
9101 Elk Grove Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA
95624
(916)-686-1888
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Pavilion in the Elk Grove Regional Park
9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road
Elk Grove, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

January 26, 2020 Lorraine Croup, a resident of Elk Grove, CA, entered into eternal life at her home in Elk Grove on Sunday, Jan 26, 2020 at the age of 99. There will be a celebration of her life on Sunday, March 15 from 1-3 pm at the Pavilion in Elk Grove Regional Park, 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Rd in Elk Grove. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in Lorraine's memory to the Elk Grove Historical Society, P.O. Box 562, Elk Grove, CA 95759.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details