January 26, 2020 Lorraine Croup, a resident of Elk Grove, CA, entered into eternal life at her home in Elk Grove on Sunday, Jan 26, 2020 at the age of 99. There will be a celebration of her life on Sunday, March 15 from 1-3 pm at the Pavilion in Elk Grove Regional Park, 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Rd in Elk Grove. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in Lorraine's memory to the Elk Grove Historical Society, P.O. Box 562, Elk Grove, CA 95759.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2020