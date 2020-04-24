Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Marie Voss. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine Marie Voss, 84, of Loomis, CA, died peacefully in her home on March 22, 2020 after a decades-long battle with inclusion body myositis. Lorraine was born on February 1, 1936, in Joliet, Illinois, to Gilbert and Anna Moorman. She attended St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, Illinois, and graduated in 1956. While in nursing school, Lorraine found herself swept off her feet by a dashing young doctor, and married Virgil Henry Voss, MD, in 1956. They moved to Saratoga, California in 1966 where they raised 10 children. During these years, Lorraine proved to be an able manager of a bustling household and hobby farm, an indomitable optimist and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She and Virgil enjoyed occasional international travel, notably to Africa and Italy. Lorraine celebrated all holidays in grand style, filling the house with decorations and serving lavish meals to family. Lorraine cherished nothing more than family gatherings, and she threw herself wholeheartedly into making these times special. Lorraine maintained a love of nature throughout her life and fostered this in her children with many trips to California's wilderness. She found in nature spiritual insights, even in the simple interactions of the birds gathering at the feeders she maintained in her later years. Perhaps she recognized in their simple lives God's providential care and a shared tenacity, gentleness and vulnerability. Lorraine is predeceased by her husband Virgil. Lorraine is survived by her brother, Ralph Mooreman, her ten children, Katherine (Joel Jensen) Voss-Jensen, Carolyn Voss, Virgil Henry Voss II, Theresa (Bill Jackson) Voss, Helen (Harry) Medina, Lawrence (Sharyn) Voss, Susan Voss, Michael (Leila) Voss, Barbara (Shawn) Roller, Daniel (Nicole) Voss, and her 16 grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery and Funeral Center in Citrus Heights, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Myositis Association or the Mono Lake Committee.

Lorraine Marie Voss, 84, of Loomis, CA, died peacefully in her home on March 22, 2020 after a decades-long battle with inclusion body myositis. Lorraine was born on February 1, 1936, in Joliet, Illinois, to Gilbert and Anna Moorman. She attended St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, Illinois, and graduated in 1956. While in nursing school, Lorraine found herself swept off her feet by a dashing young doctor, and married Virgil Henry Voss, MD, in 1956. They moved to Saratoga, California in 1966 where they raised 10 children. During these years, Lorraine proved to be an able manager of a bustling household and hobby farm, an indomitable optimist and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She and Virgil enjoyed occasional international travel, notably to Africa and Italy. Lorraine celebrated all holidays in grand style, filling the house with decorations and serving lavish meals to family. Lorraine cherished nothing more than family gatherings, and she threw herself wholeheartedly into making these times special. Lorraine maintained a love of nature throughout her life and fostered this in her children with many trips to California's wilderness. She found in nature spiritual insights, even in the simple interactions of the birds gathering at the feeders she maintained in her later years. Perhaps she recognized in their simple lives God's providential care and a shared tenacity, gentleness and vulnerability. Lorraine is predeceased by her husband Virgil. Lorraine is survived by her brother, Ralph Mooreman, her ten children, Katherine (Joel Jensen) Voss-Jensen, Carolyn Voss, Virgil Henry Voss II, Theresa (Bill Jackson) Voss, Helen (Harry) Medina, Lawrence (Sharyn) Voss, Susan Voss, Michael (Leila) Voss, Barbara (Shawn) Roller, Daniel (Nicole) Voss, and her 16 grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery and Funeral Center in Citrus Heights, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Myositis Association or the Mono Lake Committee. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close