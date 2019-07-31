Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Masterson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine Masterson was the youngest of three sisters born to Mazie and Frank Tickle, in Fresno,CA in 1942. Later on in her twenty's, She had her only child, son Vincent Garcia. Though through out her life she mothered and helped raise many, many other children that to this day remember her lovingly. In 1970, She married Wayne Masterson, who she was married to till 1980. In the meantime, she went to business school, got a job with the county, and went back to school and got her bachelors degree. She retired from the county in 2004, after working there for 21 years. She is survived by her son, Vincent Garcia, 3 grandchildren-Dakota, Andrew, and Ashley, and her one and only great-grandchild, Jayden. As well as many, many other family members and wonderful friends. SHE WILL BE MISSED! Services will be at Sacramento Memorable Lawn at 11 am on Thursday, August 1st, 2019. And a Celebration of Her life is planned at her home afterwards.

