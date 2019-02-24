Lorrie Lorraine Tanner (aka. Scanlon), born October 2, 1951, in Sacramento, Calif., passed away on February 14, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Michael; son's Joshua Denney (Mary), Cody Tanner; daughter, Jaime (Joe); brothers, Alvin and Carl Scanlon (Elaine); sister, Karen Kemp (Randy). She is also survived by her grandsons, Bryson and Connor, whom she loved to the moon and back. She is predeceased in death by parents, Charles and Lorraine Scanlon; sister, Nancy Perkins; and brother, Joseph Scanlon. She also leaves behind an uncle, aunts, many nephews, nieces, cousins and many great friends. She attended Hiram Johnson High School, class of 1969. Lorrie enjoyed spending time with her family in the tranquility and beauty of the redwoods and the ocean. She was nicknamed "cookie lady" by KFC employees. Good bye to my loving mother and our sweet Dodie, you will be missed. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in late April.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 24, 2019