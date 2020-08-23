It is with a very heavy heart we report longtime Sacramento resident, Lou Grab died at 97 on Sunday, August 16. His mother, Sophy, died shortly after his birth. Martha and Jess Wiseman ("Mom" and "Pop") lived nearby and took care of him while his Dad, Alois, worked as the owner and operator of a service station and grocery store. Lou attended Crocker Elementary School and California Junior High School. At age 11, Lou moved in to live with his Dad. Lou graduated from C. K. McClatchy High School and attended Sacramento City Junior College, where he completed a pilot training program. He enlisted in the Navy in 1942, retiring in 1946. He was married to Connie West in 1945 and enjoyed 75 years of marriage. He went on to attend Sacramento State College and complete the necessary courses for a teaching credential. His professional career was dedicated to education in the Sacramento City School system. He was a teacher at California Junior High School for 9 years. He then became Vice Principal at C. M Goethe Junior High School, followed by Principal of Freeport Elementary School. His career ended after 30 years when he retired from his position as Director of Pre-schools and Kindergarten. His hobbies included woodworking and golf. He is survived by his wife, Connie, daughters, Judy Collie and Kathy Grab, granddaughter, Courtney Collie. We will miss a loving husband, father, and grandfather. At his request, there will be no memorial service.



