Buzz passed peacefully although unexpectedly at his home on April 25, 2020. Buzz was born in Seattle, WA on Sept.12,1936 to Luis Garcia and Charlet Edwards. He lived on Vashon Island and came to CA with his parents when he was 5 years old. Buzz is survived by Helen, his beloved wife of 63 years, his two loving sons Michael and Mark Garcia, loving sister Lois Clark and loving nephew Brian Clark (Michelle). In addition Buzz had 5 brothers-in-law, 5 sisters-in-law and 20 nieces and nephews who loved and adored their "Uncle Buzz'. He was preceded in death by his younger brother Carlos. Buzz was a most amazing man. Devoted to his family, kind, generous to a fault, a mentor, a beautiful and wonderful friend with a great sense of humor. We were blessed to have him for 83 years. He was the best ! He will be greatly missed by all. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of his life and his many, many accomplishments will be scheduled for Sept. 12, 2020. Please save the date. Details will be provided pending the status of the Coronavirus Pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriner's Hospital or ASPCA. A big thank you to all who have already sent flowers. ALL ARE WELCOME !!!
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 10, 2020.