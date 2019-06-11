Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Cerutti. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Oakland, CA to Anthony and Angela Cerutti; Passed suddenly 06/03/2019 in Sacramento, CA. His wife of 42 years and early dance partner Jessie Cerutti as well as their first son Michael Cerutti predeceased him. Lou is survived by his son Terry (Leisa) Cerutti, daughter and care provider Carrie Cerutti, grandson Dominic Cerutti, second wife and most recent dance partner Reta Sewell, and a host of close family and friends he loved and cared for. A resident of Sacramento for more than 60 years, Lou worked for LaFiesta Food Distribution before starting a career with the Sacramento Bee Newspaper and McClatchy Enterprises. He promoted to Circulation Marketing Manager and retired after 35+ years. Over the years he was active in many service, social, and athletic organizations including the Romulus Club, St. Robert & St. Joseph (Clarksburg) Mr. & Mrs. And CYO clubs, Elks Lodge #6, SIRS, NCGA, McClatchy High School Football Boosters, Golden Sr. Softball, Airport Little League and Land Park Pony Colt. Lou enjoyed anything outdoors or fun, meeting new people and running into long time friends wherever he went. He traveled whenever he could and danced often. Recognized as a good dancer for most of his life, after re-marrying and honing his skills he was able to enjoy and successfully compete as a ballroom dancer. Lou had been inducted into the Sacramento Mexican American Baseball Hall of Fame and as part of the Sacramento Gold Sr. Softball team he played to win four world champion rings. Three of those as part of the 75+ year old team. On behalf of my dad and myself I would like to thank Jessica, RN Mercy General Hospital 3N for compassion above and beyond, and Stephanie, Kirsten, and Jeff of Health and Hospice your spitfire, kind, and compassionate traits made caring for my dad at home in those short few days possible. Lou was loved and will be missed my many. Due to the suddenness of his passing and to honor his request immediate services will be private. A Celebration of Life may be scheduled at a later date.

