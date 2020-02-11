Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Frank Basso. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VFW<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); v89C267_1_20200211.jpg" lgyOrigName="photo_003001_AC1E05A80521c3213A v89C267_1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:130px;">Louis Frank Basso passed away on February 4th after a gallant battle with cancer. Louis was an only child, born to Nicholas Basso and Josephine DeAgostini on September, 17 1945. His father died when he was young, he was a devoted son with a deep affection for his mother Josephine, his grandmother and his uncle Lorenzo, all who preceded him in death. He was a native of Sacramento, attended Sacramento High School and had many friends. Louis loved horses, horse racing, musical theatre, Elvis and baseball. He was well read and thoughtful, always a gentleman with an unflappable calm demeanor. He was loved dearly and will be missed by many. Louis' passing is truly a loss to all who had the honor of knowing him. We would like to thank all of the friends who came to offer their support, the Sutter hospital staff on Capitol as well as the caregivers who helped care for Louis during his illness. A viewing will be held on Friday February 14th from 5:00 7:00 PM at Nicolletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home, 5401 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento CA 95819 with the Rosary at 7:00 PM. The burial service will be held Saturday, February 15th at 2 PM, St Mary's Cemetery on 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento CA 95820.

VFW<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); v89C267_1_20200211.jpg" lgyOrigName="photo_003001_AC1E05A80521c3213A v89C267_1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:130px;">Louis Frank Basso passed away on February 4th after a gallant battle with cancer. Louis was an only child, born to Nicholas Basso and Josephine DeAgostini on September, 17 1945. His father died when he was young, he was a devoted son with a deep affection for his mother Josephine, his grandmother and his uncle Lorenzo, all who preceded him in death. He was a native of Sacramento, attended Sacramento High School and had many friends. Louis loved horses, horse racing, musical theatre, Elvis and baseball. He was well read and thoughtful, always a gentleman with an unflappable calm demeanor. He was loved dearly and will be missed by many. Louis' passing is truly a loss to all who had the honor of knowing him. We would like to thank all of the friends who came to offer their support, the Sutter hospital staff on Capitol as well as the caregivers who helped care for Louis during his illness. A viewing will be held on Friday February 14th from 5:00 7:00 PM at Nicolletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home, 5401 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento CA 95819 with the Rosary at 7:00 PM. The burial service will be held Saturday, February 15th at 2 PM, St Mary's Cemetery on 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento CA 95820. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.