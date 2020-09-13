Buzz passed peacefully although unexpectedly at his home on April 25th, 2020. Buzz was born on Sept. 12, 1936 in Seattle WA, to Luis Garcia and Charlet Edwards. He lived on Vashon Island and came to CA. when he was 5 years old. Buzz is survived by Helen, his beloved wife of 63 years, his two loving sons Michael and Mark, loving sister Lois Clark and loving nephew Brian Clark (Michelle). In addition, Buzz had 5 brothers-in-law, 5 sisters-in-law and 20 nieces and nephews who adored their "Uncle Buzz". He was preceded in death by his younger brother Carlos. Buzz was a most amazing man. Devoted to his family and pets. He was kind and generous to a fault. Buzz was a beautiful and wonderful friend with a great sense of humor. He was the best. We were blessed to have him for 83 years. He will be greatly missed by all. Buzz Garcia was licensed to practice Architectural services in CA, NV, AZ & NM. He provided design and planning services for over 50 years. He was known for his talent in planning multiple family housing, commercial buildings and residential homes. He also provided Architectural services for several projects in Mexico. Known for his knowledge, experience and fairness, Sacramento County and City Building Depts often referred Buzz to mitigate issues that arose between the Bldg. Depts and builders. Buzz was a mentor to many people in the building industry. He was a great inspiration to many architectural students and taught drafting classes to vocational students at the Jr. College level. He also enjoyed a personal contact with his clients in his projects, choosing to hand deliver his plans to his clients rather than sending them electronically. Due to the continuing Coronavirus restrictions, there will not be a memorial mass and celebration of life until further notice. Please send any further donations in his memory to Shriners Hospital or the ASPCA. A Big thank you again to those who have already sent flowers or made donations. God Bless you all.



