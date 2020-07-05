Dr. Louis J. Orlando III, 87, also known to many as "Doc" passed away on June 14, 2020. He was born August 11, 1932 in Kansas City, MO, the oldest of three children born to Louis Orlando, Jr. and Nancy (Molinaro) Orlando, both deceased. Lou graduated from the University of Kansas City School of Pharmacy (1953) and after serving in the U.S. Army for 2 years, he attended and graduated from the University of Heath Sciences, Kansas City, MO (1959). Lou soon moved to Hollywood, FL to practice medicine where he met and married his wife Arlene Anderson and had 3 children: Louis IV, Lisa and Laura. In 1976, Lou moved his family to Fair Oaks, CA where he had a private practice until his retirement in his early 80s. He loved being a family physician and cared for patients of all ages for over 55 years. Lou was an avid golfer and has been a member of Northridge County Club in Fair Oaks for over 40 years. Lou mastered all he attempted whether it was golf, Sudoku, riddles, or singing. Lou spent a lot of time recording music and creating CDs and sharing them with family and friends around the country. Lou often returned to his hometown of Kansas City to attend special occasions for his large extended family. He is survived there by his sister Phyllis and (Joe Mike) Christifano and brother Don and (Lucille) Orlando, plus many other relatives and friends. A memorial mass and family gathering will be held in Kansas City in his honor. Lou was a loving husband, father, Papa, brother and friend. He leaves his wife of 56 years, Arlene Orlando of Gimli, Manitoba, son Louis Orlando and daughter Lisa Orlando of Fair Oaks and daughter Laura (Orlando) Volpe, his son-in-law, Craig Volpe and his only granddaughter, Ryan Volpe, all from Folsom. The world was a more beautiful place within him in it and he will truly be missed by all.



