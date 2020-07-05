1/1
Louis J. Orlando
1932 - 2020
Dr. Louis J. Orlando III, 87, also known to many as "Doc" passed away on June 14, 2020. He was born August 11, 1932 in Kansas City, MO, the oldest of three children born to Louis Orlando, Jr. and Nancy (Molinaro) Orlando, both deceased. Lou graduated from the University of Kansas City School of Pharmacy (1953) and after serving in the U.S. Army for 2 years, he attended and graduated from the University of Heath Sciences, Kansas City, MO (1959). Lou soon moved to Hollywood, FL to practice medicine where he met and married his wife Arlene Anderson and had 3 children: Louis IV, Lisa and Laura. In 1976, Lou moved his family to Fair Oaks, CA where he had a private practice until his retirement in his early 80s. He loved being a family physician and cared for patients of all ages for over 55 years. Lou was an avid golfer and has been a member of Northridge County Club in Fair Oaks for over 40 years. Lou mastered all he attempted whether it was golf, Sudoku, riddles, or singing. Lou spent a lot of time recording music and creating CDs and sharing them with family and friends around the country. Lou often returned to his hometown of Kansas City to attend special occasions for his large extended family. He is survived there by his sister Phyllis and (Joe Mike) Christifano and brother Don and (Lucille) Orlando, plus many other relatives and friends. A memorial mass and family gathering will be held in Kansas City in his honor. Lou was a loving husband, father, Papa, brother and friend. He leaves his wife of 56 years, Arlene Orlando of Gimli, Manitoba, son Louis Orlando and daughter Lisa Orlando of Fair Oaks and daughter Laura (Orlando) Volpe, his son-in-law, Craig Volpe and his only granddaughter, Ryan Volpe, all from Folsom. The world was a more beautiful place within him in it and he will truly be missed by all.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 1, 2020
Lou and Phyllis
Laura Volpe
Daughter
July 1, 2020
Lou and Arlene
Laura Volpe
Daughter
July 1, 2020
Ryan and her Papa
Laura Volpe
Daughter
July 1, 2020
Lou, Phyllis and Joe Mike
Laura Volpe
Daughter
July 1, 2020
Granddaughter Ryan
Laura Volpe
Daughter
July 1, 2020
Fun times
Laura Volpe
Daughter
July 1, 2020
Phyllis, Lou and Don
Laura Volpe
Daughter
July 1, 2020
Lou supporting the Royals
Laura Volpe
Daughter
July 1, 2020
Lou and brother Don
Laura Volpe
Daughter
July 1, 2020
Lou, Louis IV, Craig
Laura Volpe
Daughter
July 1, 2020
Thank you for being the best Dad in the world!
Laura Volpe
Daughter
July 1, 2020
We are so sad to learn of Lou's passing. It was a wonderful reunion in Italy in 1999 where he made the trip so special. A few phone conversations since then and a tour of our golf course in Kansas City were special events because of Lou's engaging personality. I have a cd in my car to enjoy memories of Lou.
Our sincere sympathies to all the family.
Tom and Janet Bono
Tom Bono
Family
July 1, 2020
Liz Leone Spack
Friend
July 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Liz Leone Spack
Friend
June 29, 2020
Sorry for your families loss.
Cindy Green
Friend
