Louis James Taylor was born in Sacramento, Ca April 27, 1944. He was called home after complications from an aortic aneurysm and septic shock on April 5, 2019. Louis retired from The City of Sacramento after over 15 years of service. He was the husband of the late Pamela Rae Taylor and survived by numerous brothers and sisters. He leaves behind his daughters, Darci, Kim, Claudine and Christina. His Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, Jazmen (Richard), Kaylah (Miles), Bobby, Andre Jr., Andree, Landon, Christina II, Alyia and Celestina. Our loving father will be missed by everyone whom he came in contact with as he was loved by so many. We his daughters, welcome you to join us for a Rosary Service Saturday April 27, 2019 11:00Am At Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church 1817 12Th Street Sacramento 95814 With a celebration of life to follow immediately after.

