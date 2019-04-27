Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis John Borovansky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Louis John Borovansky's life well lived ended April 15, 2019 at the ripe young age of 96 after a short battle with prostate cancer. (Someone recently said since both he and the cancer are gone, he didn't technically lose the battle, it was a tie). Dad was born on Feb 5, 1923 the first of 3 to Louis and Albie Borovansky, in Cleveland Ohio. They moved to California when he was 15 years old and settled in Sacramento. He made two of his lifelong friends Joe Runge and Ray Jacobs and they were still solving the problems of the world at IHOP every week until the Lord took them home. After graduating from Sacramento High School in 1941, he joined the army at the beginning of World War II and became part of the greatest generation, earning the Bronze Star and three battle stars as a Browning Automatic Rifleman (BAR) for the 103rd. Infantry Division, fighting through France, Italy and Germany where his unit helped liberate several Concentration Camps. After the war, he came home to finish his degree in education and joined the Carrollton Club for Catholic singles where he met the love of his life Kathryn Mary (Gomes). They were married in 1953 and raised 5 very lucky kids. He taught science at West Acres Junior High School in West Sacramento for almost 30 years. We have all heard stories of his science experiments from many of his students, (most of who recovered). As a teacher we were all lucky to have him home for summer break. We spent hours on the American and Consumnes Rivers, Lake Natomas and Willow Creek sailing across the river in a styrofoam sailboat boat he paid 50 dollars for or the kayak he built by hand, as he pointed out birds and plants along the way and Mom counted heads as we returned home. He was a father to so many of our friends and our home was the hub of the neighborhood. He was the frugal chef, turning 1 pound of hamburger into a 5 pound meatloaf, and his mystery meat stroganoff was legendary. He truly was a Renaissance man. He was a little league coach, umpire, soccer referee, a black belt in judo and instructor to all of my brothers at the YMCA. He taught himself to play the mandolin. He ran for a city council seat. He was never afraid of trying anything. After retirement Mom and Dad travelled to Europe and Africa. He came home and went back to school and got a degree in food management. He went digging for opals and made jewelry, took metalworks and made helmets, and became a master gardener. He and my Mom have spent their last three years in Eskaton, Granite Bay and he will be remembered as the walking stick man as he was legally blind but still went out walking a mile or more every day, and loved it when his kids would take him hiking. Dad was the biggest teaser we knew. I hate to break it to you but if he didn't tease you, he probably didn't like you. He was also competitive and quite stubborn. (The words "prove it" are forever etched in all of us). Those attributes served all his children well. He also made every one of us feel like we were the most special person in the room. The trails he left of wisdom, laughter and love will stay with us always. He leaves behind his loving wife Kate, his brother Fred, his children, Chris (Deborah), Diane (Dennis) Joe (Theresa) Andy (Rebecca), Patrick (Jill) and grandkids Janelle, DeLayne, Harrison, Katie, Alex, Jackson, Jamie, Emily, Brendan, Kyle, A.J.and Albie, and great grandkids, Zayden and Grace. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and sister Betty. Our Dad always said he just wanted us to have a party when he is gone, so in the spirit of compromise there will be a mass at St Mary's Chapel (6509 Fruitridge Rd.) on May 3rd at 1:00, followed by a committal. A celebration of life to follow at Turn Verein 3349 J st., upstairs hall. Parking lot on I st. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Nature Conservancy, or do a random act of kindness in his honor.

