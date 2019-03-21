Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Joseph Delgado Sr.. View Sign

Louis Joseph Delgado Sr., age 85, born in Sacramento, Sept 23 1933, he passed away peacefully in his home March 13, 2019 in Sacramento Ca, surrounded by his loving family. He served in the US Army Korean War 1951 -1954 as a Sergeant. He was a member of Painters Local Union 487 for 42 years, retired in 1993. Louis also known as "Louie" is survived by his loving wife Grace, 6 children Madeline, Erlinda, Louis Jr, Theresa, Patrick, Roger, 22 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, 1 great great grand child, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family & friends. He will be truly missed. Viewing March 22 530pm-8pm, Rosary 6pm George klumpp Funeral Home 2691 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento. Memorial mass March 23 12pm St Rose's Church 5961 Franklin Blvd Sacramento, burial to follow St Mary's cemetery 6509 Fruitridge Rd Sacramento.

