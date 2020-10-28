1/1
Louis Robert Kemp Jr.
1951 - 2020
Louis Robert Kemp, Jr.
March 23, 1951 - October 20, 2020
Sacramento, California - It is with deep deep sadness that we have to share that our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, brother, and son has transitioned from this life and our hearts are broken. He was loved by so many people and will be sorely missed. Louis loved the Lord and was an active member of the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Louis enjoyed golfing, traveling, and spending time with friends and loved ones. Louis was a Sacramento native and graduated from Sacramento High School's class of 1969. Louis is survived by his wife of 14 years, Waverly Pierce-Kemp, two children, Asavari Kemp and Louis D. Kemp, bonus daughters Trana Hancock, Brandie Knekole Beckham-Miles (Robert) mother, Betty Kemp-Jones, brother, Kevin Kemp (Audrey), and Shimada Kemp. Five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, eight bonus grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. His funeral services will be live-streamed on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Starting at 11:00 am. Only the immediate family will be at the Church.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 28, 2020.
October 27, 2020
May God comfort and strengthen you and your family during this very difficult time.
Lavella Matthews
Served In Military Together
