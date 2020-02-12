Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis S. Barber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Louis S. Barber, 84, passed on January 16, 2020 at The Groves, on Pebble Creek Parkway, in Goodyear, Arizona, following an extended medical condition. He leaves his wife of 37 years, Vicki Barber; his daughter, Sherri Palmer and her husband, Scott Palmer; his son, Scott Charles Barber and his wife, Tina Barber; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; nephews and nieces; and many close friends. Born in Greeley, Colorado, he lived his early years in the Rockies, and then his family moved to southern California. He had two older brothers, who were star athletes in Colorado, and went on to have distinguished careers in the Armed Forces and public service. Lou's work ethic began early in his life, working as a newspaper boy, watering plants for a nursery, serving as an apprentice for a marble layer, and working in a photography shop, all prior to his graduation from high school in the El Monte School District. He continued his education, achieving a B.A. in Social Studies, and then a M.A. in Secondary School Administration, both from California State University, Los Angeles. He did extensive graduate work at the USC, and then earned his Ph.D. in Leadership and Human Behavior from the U.S. International University, in San Diego. He worked as a realtor for a period of time. However, he found his true passion in education, and held teaching and administrative positions for most of his life. He taught initially in the Whittier Union School District and then joined the Riverside County Office of Education. He rose steadily in that organization, serving as a teacher, principal, Director, and finally as Assistant Superintendent. He had a one year hiatus from the County Office, during which time he was employed by the College of the Desert, as the Director of Extension Education. However, he returned to the Riverside County Office of Education and continued to support children, families and communities throughout the county. The California Department of Education recruited Dr. Barber to become the Assistant Superintendent of Public Instruction and Director of Special Education. The recruitment was aided by the fact that his future wife, Vicki, lived and worked in the Sacramento area. They married in 1982 at St. Stephen's Church in El Dorado Hills. In his capacity at the State, he worked with over 1,000 school districts and 58 county offices of education, as well as a number of public and private entities to support about 500,000 children identified as disabled. He was recognized for his advocacy on behalf of children with disabilities with his selection to serve on the California Advisory Commission on Special Education, as well as serving on the National Association of State Directors of Special Education Board of Directors. He left the statewide position, and continued his efforts with the Santa Clara County Office of Education, the El Dorado Union High School District, and the Sacramento City Unified School District. He was sought after and appointed by the Federal Court in Los Angeles to serve as a Consent Decree Administrator over the Los Angeles Unified School District and later over the Mt. Diablo Unified School District in the Bay Area. As a Consent Decree Administrator, he was responsible for ensuring that the districts returned to compliance with state and federal laws and regulations. While having an illustrious career in education, Dr. Barber published a number of articles relating to students with disabilities and at risk students. He also was very active in community organizations, such as the Rotary, March of Dimes, and serving on the El Dorado Hills Fire Board and the El Dorado Union High School District Board of Trustees. Beyond his professional and community endeavors, he had a great love to travel, and had the opportunity to visit all 7 continents. However, his greatest love was his family and the times that they could spend together. He will be missed by all who knew him.

