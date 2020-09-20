1/
Louis "Louie" Samboceti
Husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all who knew him, passed peacefully with the loving support of his family on September 13, 2020. Louie was born on April 1, 1927 and was a true gentleman. He attended Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento where he excelled at basketball, football and baseball. He was recruited by the Philadelphia Phillies but turned down the offer, choosing to marry his sweetheart Eileen and start a family. Louie was a World War II Navy Veteran. Louie and Eileen purchased Hangtown Hardware in Placerville in 1961, where they built the business up to be a success. His family will always remember the lessons he taught them, his quick wit, and wonderful sense of humor. He was always more concerned about others than himself, a very humble man. Louie is survived by his wife of 72 years, Eileen, son Mitch and his wife Denise Samboceti, daughter Kathy and her husband Peter Polce, daughter Lorna and her husband Fred Wren, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 20, 2020.
