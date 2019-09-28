Louis William Panos (94) passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019. Lou was born in San Francisco on February 1, 1925, to James and Lena (Derenzi) Panos. Lou is now reunited and dancing in heaven with Olga, his beloved wife of over 65 years. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life on Saturday, October 5th at 3:00 p.m. at the Heritage Park Clubhouse, 2481 Heritage Park Lane, Sacramento, CA95835. Arrangements by W.F. Gormley & Sons.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 28, 2019