Louisa Elizabeth Flewell, 91, passed away on July 2, 2020 in, Sacramento CA. She was born August 25, 1928 in Ashford, Kent England, daughter of the late Alfred and Sarah (Rossiter) Adams and John Wilson. Louisa was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Flewell; sons, Kurt Flewell and Keven Flewell; and Brother Teddy Adams. Beautiful, funny, sassy, caring, charismatic, all words that make me think of our Grandmother. She was a daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a friend. Louisa was a walking piece of history. She was born England at the start of the great depression and lived a traditional country life in the south of England with her parents and siblings. Growing up during the depression and WWII gave her a different perspective on life and those memories would live with her forever. As a young adult, she picked hops in the hot Summer days and danced in the dance halls in the evenings. This is where she met the love of her life, Jack Wayne Flewell, while he was serving in the U.S Army during WWII. They would fall in love in England and marry in Monterey, CA in January of 1947. They were married 53 years. After arriving in the United States, Louisa began her long career in the food industry, working in the Sardine Factories of Monterey CA and eventually owning and operating the famous Louisa's Café in Dorris, CA. Good food and happiness were synonyms for Louisa. Good food made everything better and there was always a steak waiting for you in the freezer. Spending time with family on the lake or with friends at the restaurant, Louisa surrounded herself with laughter and memories that lasted her a lifetime. Those memories (stories) are the legacy she leaves her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Louisa is survived by two daughters and two son in-laws, Jacquelyn Pometta (John) of Elk Grove, CA and Cheryl Schoenthal (Ken) of Hurricane, UT; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister June Beaney of Ashford, Kent England; and brother John Wilson of Headcorn, Kent England. Thank you to the staff of University Post Acute Rehab for the wonderful care and encouraging her to have fun and enjoy life full of costumes, jewelry, makeup and endless Bingo Parties and prizes.



