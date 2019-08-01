Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Deezik Ryhal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Louise passed into Eternal Life on July 3, 2019, at home at the age of 93. She was born March 14, 1926 in Stamford, Connecticut. Her parents were Polish immigrants who settled in Hartstown, Pennsylvania where she was raised on a 120-acre farm. In 1960, Louise moved to California with husband Bill and their three young children. The following year, they purchased a home in Carmichael. The move enabled Louise to reacquaint with 2 of her sisters. Rose and Fran had relocated to Sacramento a few years prior. Louise became a member of The Altar Society at the newly constructed St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. As a charter member of Save The American River Association, she made donating a priority for many years. She became involved with the Polish American Association for a short time participating in the Camellia Festival. Known for her impressive landscaping and gardening skills, one could usually find Louise year around working in her yard. Louise exemplified the good wife, selfless mother and helpful neighbor. When her husband Bill passed in 1996 after 46 years of marriage, her friends and neighbors offered companionship and assistance. Children Lynn R. Stewart, Bruce T. Ryhal and Marcia A. Walsh, daughter in law Denise Ryhal, grandchildren Daniel B. Ryhal and Emily A. Ryhal and cherished nieces and nephews are at peace knowing that she is with our Heavenly Father and devoted husband, Bill. The family thanks Advanced Hospice, Inc. for the extraordinary love & care. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday, August 5, 2019, 11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 5751 Locust Ave., Carmichael. All welcome to the family home immediately following.

Louise passed into Eternal Life on July 3, 2019, at home at the age of 93. She was born March 14, 1926 in Stamford, Connecticut. Her parents were Polish immigrants who settled in Hartstown, Pennsylvania where she was raised on a 120-acre farm. In 1960, Louise moved to California with husband Bill and their three young children. The following year, they purchased a home in Carmichael. The move enabled Louise to reacquaint with 2 of her sisters. Rose and Fran had relocated to Sacramento a few years prior. Louise became a member of The Altar Society at the newly constructed St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. As a charter member of Save The American River Association, she made donating a priority for many years. She became involved with the Polish American Association for a short time participating in the Camellia Festival. Known for her impressive landscaping and gardening skills, one could usually find Louise year around working in her yard. Louise exemplified the good wife, selfless mother and helpful neighbor. When her husband Bill passed in 1996 after 46 years of marriage, her friends and neighbors offered companionship and assistance. Children Lynn R. Stewart, Bruce T. Ryhal and Marcia A. Walsh, daughter in law Denise Ryhal, grandchildren Daniel B. Ryhal and Emily A. Ryhal and cherished nieces and nephews are at peace knowing that she is with our Heavenly Father and devoted husband, Bill. The family thanks Advanced Hospice, Inc. for the extraordinary love & care. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday, August 5, 2019, 11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 5751 Locust Ave., Carmichael. All welcome to the family home immediately following. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 1, 2019

