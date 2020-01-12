Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Elizabeth (Fernandez) Arnerich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Louise peacefully passed, in her home, on December 28, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 23, 1925 and was a 92 year resident of Sacramento. Louise was the second daughter of Fernando Cano Fernandez and Felicia Golzarri Obieta, both immigrated from Spain. Louise was a graduate of Saint Joseph's Academy and a 30 year employee of the Golden 1 (formerly CSEA), where she served in management at the Downtown Branch. A devout Catholic, she grew up attending the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, was married at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, then became a parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption. Upon moving to South Land Park in the 1960's she joined Holy Spirit Parish. She became a member of Saint Anthony's parish when she moved to her final residence in the Pocket Area. Louise was very proud of her Basque heritage and cherished her trips to Spain. Louise was predeceased by her older sister, Francisca (Sue) Fernandez, brother, Andrew Fernandez, her parents, and her former husband, George Arnerich. She is survived by her son, Daniel, her sisters, Jane Estremera, Inez DeFazio, Elisa Fernandez and many nieces and nephews. All services will be held at Saint Mary's Cemetery Chapel, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento. A viewing will begin at 5:00 pm on January 17th, followed by a 7:00 pm rosary. The funeral service with interment will be held on January 18th at 1:00 pm. We wish to give special thanks to Gwen Batiratu and Neta Rakaseta, who provided excellent home care during Louise's final two years. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to her favorite charity, The Sacramento Food Bank, at

Louise peacefully passed, in her home, on December 28, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 23, 1925 and was a 92 year resident of Sacramento. Louise was the second daughter of Fernando Cano Fernandez and Felicia Golzarri Obieta, both immigrated from Spain. Louise was a graduate of Saint Joseph's Academy and a 30 year employee of the Golden 1 (formerly CSEA), where she served in management at the Downtown Branch. A devout Catholic, she grew up attending the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, was married at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, then became a parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption. Upon moving to South Land Park in the 1960's she joined Holy Spirit Parish. She became a member of Saint Anthony's parish when she moved to her final residence in the Pocket Area. Louise was very proud of her Basque heritage and cherished her trips to Spain. Louise was predeceased by her older sister, Francisca (Sue) Fernandez, brother, Andrew Fernandez, her parents, and her former husband, George Arnerich. She is survived by her son, Daniel, her sisters, Jane Estremera, Inez DeFazio, Elisa Fernandez and many nieces and nephews. All services will be held at Saint Mary's Cemetery Chapel, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento. A viewing will begin at 5:00 pm on January 17th, followed by a 7:00 pm rosary. The funeral service with interment will be held on January 18th at 1:00 pm. We wish to give special thanks to Gwen Batiratu and Neta Rakaseta, who provided excellent home care during Louise's final two years. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to her favorite charity, The Sacramento Food Bank, at sacramentofoodbank.org Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close