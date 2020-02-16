Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Elizabeth Leard. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Memorial Parks and Mortuaries 4300 Folsom Blvd. Sacramento , CA 95819 (916)-732-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Louise passed away on January 31, 2020. She was 95 years old. Raised in California by her mother Laura, Louise was one of eight siblings. There were 4 boys and 4 girls and Louise was the second oldest girl. She was chosen to be Valedictorian when graduating from Central Union High School in Fresno, California. In 1942, she married Verne Leard and they raised their three sons in California. In 1960 Louise went to work for the State of California in the Employment Development Department. She was promoted to manager and worked there for 27 years. She retired in 1987. She enjoyed traveling to various destinations within the United States with two good friends. She loved working in her home garden, did daily crossword puzzles, and was an avid reader. She kept a large dictionary on a pedestal near her reading chair and continued to add to her already large vocabulary. She was also a volunteer at her local library for 15 years. She was a good listener and always had good advice if you asked. She will be remembered for her lovely smile, sense of humor, and ongoing kindness to family and everyone around her. Louise is survived by her sisters Margaret Sweet and Ruth Springer; brothers James Richardson and David Taylor; her sons Doug (Barbara), David (Pat) and Michael. She has four grandchildren, Doug II, Michelle, Dan and Tim. She also has two great granddaughters, Kayla and Haley and three great, great grandchildren, Mariah, Isabella, and George. The internment of Louise Elizabeth Leard will take place at East Lawn Cemetery, Folsom Blvd. and 43rd Street in Sacramento, California, on March 6th at 11:00AM. A memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Church, 2101 Zinfandel Dr. Rancho Cordova on March 7th at 11:00AM. To share memories of Louise, please visit:

