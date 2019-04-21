Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Lucille Davis Smith. View Sign

Sacramento. On Oct 20, 1940 she married Clare Alden

Sacramento. On Oct 20, 1940 she married Clare Alden Smith (Smitty). They were married until his death in 1976. She passed away on February 9, 2019 after combating Alzheimer's disease for 10 years, with unbelievable strength of body and spirit. Those of us who loved her are grieving yet determined to honor and celebrate the love and strength she brought to all of us. We are her daughters, Joan Swearingen (Roger) and Patty Smith. Also, we are her grandchildren, Kristen Beckner (Steve), Cheryl Barnhart (Jason), Sean Messina (Dynah), Candice Cotler (Aaron) and Alden Smith. Her great grandchildren likely will remember her as G.G. or LuLu and are, Grace Barnhart, MacKenzie Barnhart, Connor Beckner, Douglas Messina, Peter Messina and Samantha O'Connell. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband and also by her beloved Son, Neal Alden Smith (Caree) and her sisters, Ruth Gray and Dorothy Nosler. Our mother was a woman who raised 3 children while working at the Sacramento Army Depot for 23 years. She was an amazing cook and each day would come home to make full family meals while managing a household and household budget with expertise. To those who knew her best, she was a lover, a dancer, a bit of a card shark, a determined golfer, a sorority sister, a traveler, a friend to so many, and a great Mom. Per her request, no public service will be held. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 21, 2019

