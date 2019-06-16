Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Martha Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

November 1934 - June 11, 2019 Louise Martha Brown passed away June 11, 2019 after a year long battle with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Born in 1934 in Brooklyn, New York to Peter A. and Martha H. Simon, Louise and her late husband Donald A. Brown moved to the Bay Area in 1960, then on to Cameron Park in 1993. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Matthew Simon, and is survived by her two daughters, Adele Healy of Cameron Park and Alison Pina, (Kevin) and grandchildren Heather and Travis Pina, all of Placerville, CA. She loved theater, music, art, cooking, travel and animals, and was an active supporter of children's theater both in San Jose and El Dorado County. A graveside service will be held at 10:00am on Monday, June 17th at Green Valley Mortuary in Rescue, CA. Donations can be made to in lieu of flowers.

November 1934 - June 11, 2019 Louise Martha Brown passed away June 11, 2019 after a year long battle with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Born in 1934 in Brooklyn, New York to Peter A. and Martha H. Simon, Louise and her late husband Donald A. Brown moved to the Bay Area in 1960, then on to Cameron Park in 1993. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Matthew Simon, and is survived by her two daughters, Adele Healy of Cameron Park and Alison Pina, (Kevin) and grandchildren Heather and Travis Pina, all of Placerville, CA. She loved theater, music, art, cooking, travel and animals, and was an active supporter of children's theater both in San Jose and El Dorado County. A graveside service will be held at 10:00am on Monday, June 17th at Green Valley Mortuary in Rescue, CA. Donations can be made to in lieu of flowers. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.