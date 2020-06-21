Louise O. McAtee
Louise O. McAtee (Nicholas) was born June 4, 1927 in San Francisco. She was 93 years young. Louise peacefully passed away June 6, 2020 in Roseville, CA. She was preceded by her loving husband of 55 years Cecil E. McAtee. Lovingly remembered by her son Dale McAtee and daughters Sharon Fraser (Mike) Sue Dewey (Mark) and Sandra Bastiao (Dennis), 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. Private services will be held for the entombment of Cecil and Louise at St Mary Cemetery and Mausoleum.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 21, 2020.
