Loyd Andrew Kelly born on July 11, 1929 in Cottonwood, California passed away on April 12, 2020 in Sacramento. Loyd grew up in Carmichael graduating from San Juan High School where he was active in basketball, football, track and field. He graduated from Stanford achieving his BA in 1951 and MBA in 1953. He then served as a Naval Officer aboard the USS Oriskany and the USS Porterfield. After his service in the Navy he settled in Sacramento with his bride June to start his career as a stockbroker with Dean Witter. He was on Dean Witter's National Branch Advisory Board before retiring as Executive Vice President at Morgan Stanley. Loyd found time to be an active member of the 2030 Club, Rotary Club, and President of Sacramento Zoo Board. He was also a member of the Del Paso Country Club and the Grandfathers Club. He was also a member of the Stanford Buck Club and a long term football season ticket holder. He was an accomplished snow and water skier as well as an avid golfer. He will be missed by clients, former employees and of course his family. Loyd is survived by his wife June, sons Michael and Douglas, daughter in laws Laura and Lisa, grandsons Jack, Jason, and Justin as well as his sister Kathryn Smith and her family. Memorial services will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the .

