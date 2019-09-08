Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lt. Colonel Frederick H. Bohmfalk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lt. Colonel Frederick H. Bohmfalk, USAF retired, passed away on August, 28, 2019, in San Rafael, California. Fred was born on December 12, 1937, in Red Bluff, California, to Homer and Mary Annette Bohmfalk. At the start of World War II, the Bohmfalk family moved to the Oakland/San Leandro area. An entrepreneur from an early age, Fred delivered newspapers throughout his neighborhood, always accompanied by his beloved dog, Mitzi. Later in his youth, Fred owned a lawn service business. He was proud of these businesses as they helped to fund his college education. While a student at San Jose State University (SJSU), Fred was accepted into the Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corp (ROTC). In addition to student and ROTC responsibilities, Fred was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha. Upon graduation from SJSU in 1960, Fred was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. While visiting his uncle who was the minister at the Austin Avenue Methodist Church in Waco, Texas, he met his wife of 54 years, Julie. Throughout his 21-year Air Force career, Fred was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal, the Commendation Medal with 2 Oak Leaf clusters, the Air Force Presidential Unit Citation, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with 4 Oak Leaf clusters, the Combat Readiness Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Air Force Longevity Service Medal with 1 Oak Leaf cluster, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon. After serving his country, Fred retired from the Air Force and went into private industry, working at companies such as TRW. It was during this time that he completed his Masters of Administration in Management from the University of Southern California. Beyond his professional work, Fred was actively involved in his community. In 2001, Fred was part of a group that presented the Korean War Memorial to the city of Roseville, California. Fred was also a part of a group that presented a statue titled, "Coming Home" to the Veteran Administration hospital on Mather Air Force Base in February, 2006. In 2003, Fred, and a respected group of historians founded the not-for-profit, Friends of Civil War Alcatraz, to share the role of San Francisco and Alcatraz in the Civil War. Fred was also a member of Sacramento Civil War Round Table. He was very proud of his involvement as the Conference Chairman of the 16th Annual West Coast Civil War Conference in 2000. A decade later, Fred co-chaired the 26th Annual West Coast Civil War Conference with his dear friend, Brad Schall. Fred was an active member and Year Round Event Coordinator with the Sacramento Walking Sticks (SWS), a chapter of the American Volkssport Association (AVA) since 2008, and a lifetime member of the AVA. Starting in 1988, Fred walked more than 39,500 kilometers. At his death, he fell just short of his goal to walk 40,000 kilometers, equivalent to walking around the world. Fred believed in lifelong learning and had a tireless passion for history. He actively spoke to groups across California for more than 15 years on various historical topics, including The Jefferson Davis Funeral, Baseball during the Civil War, and A Personal Look at the Lives of Generals Grant, Sherman and Sheridan. Fred was also an author, contributing the chapter, Cleburne's Victory at Pickett Settlement to the book, A Meteor Shining Brightly: Essays on Maj. Gen. Patrick R. Cleburne. Fred is survived by his spouse, Julie, of San Rafael, California; his daughter, Elizabeth and son-in-law John Thawley, and grandson, Ezekiel; his daughter, Leigh Bohmfalk, and granddaughter, Clara; his sister, Carol and brother-in-law, Robert Rodgers; and many cousins, nieces and nephews Family, friends, and others are invited to attend a celebration of Fred's life on October 4, at 11:00 AM at the Fair Oaks Church, at 11427 Fair Oaks Boulevard in Fair Oaks, California. Fred will be interred at Arlington Cemetery, in Arlington, Virginia.

