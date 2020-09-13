Lucretia (Lu) Ann Bakken passed away on August 2, 2020. Lu was born on April 29, 1940 in Shenandoah, Iowa where she lived on a farm until 1953 when she and her family moved to Sacramento. While California became her new home, part of her heart was always in Iowa. Lu dedicated her life to the field of education, and believed that education could help change people's lives for the better. She graduated from El Camino High School in Sacramento in 1958, and enrolled at California State University, Sacramento in the fall of 1958. The following year she transferred to the University of California, Davis and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics in 1962. In 1963, she attended the University of California, Berkeley where she received her teaching credential. In the early 1980's she attended the University of San Francisco where she earned her master's degree. Over the years, Lu taught home economics at Sacramento High School, GED classes to Army soldiers in Frankfurt, Germany, typing to airmen at Mather Air Force Base, and computer classes for adult learners for the Folsom-Cordova School District and American River College. Lu especially loved working with adult learners and often volunteered her time helping friends and family with computer issues. Lu loved choral music and played the organ regularly. Her connection with music grew in part from her upbringing in Iowa where she often accompanied her grandfather as he preached at a small Methodist Church in southwest Iowa. Lu was actively involved at Fremont Presbyterian Church for many years and later became involved in University Presbyterian Church and Sierra Vista Community Church. After retirement, Lu spent time traveling all over the world and helped plan trips for the FIRS group at Fremont Presbyterian. Lu genuinely loved all her friends who have been a great support to her over the years. She also loved her family and was especially close to her four grandchildren who all treasured their time spent with "Grandma Lu." Lu's parents, Ruth and Bernard Pardee, preceded her in death. Lu is survived by her son, Eric (Kim) Bakken and daughter, Diane (Mark) Sherwin; her grandchildren, Thor and Cole Bakken, and Sarah and Josh (Alma) Sherwin; sister, Julie (Carl) Seneker, former spouse Wendell Bakken, and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy MacMahon Terrace or Yolo Hospice. Lu's family is grateful to the loving care that was provided to her by both organizations.



