Lucia Montoya

December 13, 1925 - October 15, 2020

Sacramento, California - Lucia Zaragoza Montoya, 94, died Thurs morning, Oct 15 in Sacramento, CA. Lucy was born in San Bernardino, CA on Dec 13,1925. She graduated from San Bernardino Sr HS and later met her future husband, Epimenio, when they crossed paths at church. They joined in Holy Matrimony on Oct 26,1947 and remained married for 67½ yrs, before his death in March 2015.

Lucy was an exceptional mother, a devout Catholic, and a true model of gentleness and kindness. She was incredibly dedicated to her family and helped raise both grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an expert seamstress, lover of precious monitos and endured many camping trips for the love of her family.

Lucy is survived by 8 children Lucy Rhodes, Kathy Roy, John Montoya, Susan Barrett, Elizabeth Montoya, Paul Montoya, Regina Schumaker (Sacramento, CA), and Mary Anne Walker (Jacksonville, FL). She is preceded in death by her husband, as well as her daughter, Rita Montoya, and son, Mark Montoya. Her legacy includes 22 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A rosary will be held at St Peter/All Hallows at 6:30pm Thurs, Oct 29 and Mass Fri, Oct 30 at 10:00am. Due to COVID-19, services reserved for family. Burial rite to follow, 12:00pm, St Mary's Cemetery; All are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Peter/All Hallows in her memory.





