In loving memory Lucian McKinney passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019, in his home. His daughter, Reginia, was present as well as his two granddaughters, ReJohnna and Johnniqua. Lucian is survived by his 5 daughters, Ruthann McKinney-Harris, Bobbie McKinney-Debbs, Gail Etta McKinney-Moore, Diann McKinney-Roberts, and Reginia (Regana) McKinney-McGee; and his 3 sons Lucian Jerome McKinney, Sr., Myron McKinney and Dana McKinney. Funeral services will be held at the Jesse E. Cooley Jr Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11:00 am in Fresno, California. Burial services will be held at the Sacramento Memorial Lawn on April 25, 2019, at 1:30 pm in Sacramento, California.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucian McKinney Jr..
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 19, 2019