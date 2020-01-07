Luciano entered into rest December 31, 2019 in his West Sacramento home with family by his side. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Rojo. Loving father of Don Rojo (Cathie), Ron Rojo (Lori), Rick Rojo & Bruce Rojo (Denise). Dear brother of Marina Guzman, Roger Rojo (Sharon) & Mary Carrasco. Devoted grandfather of 13 & great grandfather of 27. Also survived by his daughter in law, Tammie Rojo. Preceded in death by his son, Jeff Rojo & numerous siblings. Visitation hours will be Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with a 7:00 P.M. Vigil at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sac. The Mass of Christian burial will be offered Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Cross Church, 1321 Anna St., West Sac. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 7, 2020