Lucienne passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019. She was born in Paris, France on May 19, 1925 and a resident of Sacramento for 54 years. Beloved wife of Thomas C. Perkins for 50 years, who predeceased her in 2008. Her path joined one of the pioneer families of Sacramento after the Second World War, during her traveling on the famous boat The Normandy. French by her roots, as daughter of Louis & Jeanne Millet who were both born in Paris, she was proud of becoming a US Citizen. She loved the Californian way of living and was recognized as a tennis competitor and highly appreciated for her activities on behalf of the Sacramento Honorary French Consul. She loved her time with Tom at the Sutter Club and her tennis matches at Sutter Lawn Tennis Club. She will be missed by all those who loved and cherished her friendship. She will live on in the hearts of her family. Lucienne is survived by her brother Jean Millet (Jeanine Millet); nieces Marie-Corinne Millet (Damien Lagaude) and Marie-Francoise Gery (Jean-Brice Bonhomme) ; grandnephews Thomas Gery, Arnaud Gery, and Louis Cretin ; grandniece Lisa Cretin ; and great-grandnieces Suny Gery Gonzalez Lozano and Cara Gery Gonzalez Lozano. Friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 11:00am on January 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 1040 39th Street, Sac. Burial will follow. Arrangements entrusted to W.F. Gormley & Sons, family owned since 1897.

