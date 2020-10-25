Lucile "Bobby" Kramer

December 11, 1929 - September 27, 2020

Rocklin, California - On Sunday, September 27, 2020, Bobby Kramer (Lucile Sleeper Kramer), age 90, peacefully passed away. A native of Sacramento, she was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Robina Sleeper, owners of Sleeper's Stamp and Stationary Co., and her brother, Doug Sleeper.

Bobby graduated from CK McClatchy High School and Sacramento State College. Bobby lived a full and meaningful life; filled with family and friends. She was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church, a Girl Scout leader, and an avid Master Bridge player. Bobby was a regular volunteer for The League of Women Voters, KVIE, and Casa Kitchen benefitting the Sacramento Children's Home. Bobby and her late husband of 44 years, C. William (Bill) Kramer were also second-generation members of the Riverview Social Club.

Bobby's summers were spent at Fallen Leaf Lake, CA raising her four children, supporting the volunteer Fire Department, hiking, and birdwatching. Bobby also served as the Postmaster for the lake's seasonal Post Office for over 33 years.

She is survived by her four children: Allen Kramer (Jenny), Glenn Kramer (Sherry), Julia Bass (Trent), Dale Kramer (Linda); eleven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A small community celebration of life will be held at Fallen Leaf Lake in June 2021, followed by a private family memorial service.

Donations in her honor may be sent to the Fallen Leaf Lake Fire Department or to the Sacramento Children's Home.





