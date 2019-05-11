Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Marie Dugas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille - beloved wife, mother, sister, grandma and great-grandma passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 at the age of 94 with loved ones at her side. Lucille was born in Sacramento on December 17, 1924 to parents Clarence Armstrong and Celia Armstrong. She was the eldest of three sisters and is greatly missed by her surviving sibling Doris Condos. Lucille attended Grant Union High School where she was involved in many extracurricular activities including drama and softball. She was both a devoted member and Honored Queen in Job's Daughters. At the age of 18, she managed her father's store in North Sacramento when the rest of the family relocated to Grass Valley. After high school and WWII, she married her high school sweetheart Jack Schaub. She had an abiding love for nature, spending any free time camping and fishing with her family. Lucille passed her passion for the outdoors on to her three sons and daughter. In the 1960s she re-entered the work force, holding administrative positions first at Rio Americano High School and retiring from Mira Loma High School in the 1980s. In 1972, Lucille married Curley Dugas. They became active in the Carmichael B.P.O. Elks Lodge and the Rio Linda-Elverta Lions Club, attending social events and supporting many community services. Lucille and Curley celebrated their love together for 43 years until his passing in 2016. Lucille will always be remembered by those who knew and loved her as exceptionally witty (Amen!), supportive, strong as a rock, forgiving and loving. She was a steady, compassionate caregiver to family, friends and pets, including a pair of desert tortoise's pampered for over 40 years. She will forever be cherished, remembered and loved by her daughter Judy Rose, sons Bill Schaub, David Schaub and Ron Schaub, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, step-son Timothy Dugas, and step-daughter Becky (Dugas) Robards. Lucille's legacy will live on through her strength, wit, the lifetime of memories she leaves, and, of course, by the offspring of her tortoises. Her last weeks were spent surrounded by her loved ones sharing memories from a life well lived. She faced her last year of health issues with humor, dignity, strength and grace. Not a week went by without her nails being freshly manicured and her hair nicely done. She would have it no other way. We would like to extend our special appreciation to the owner and staff at Silver Oaks Senior Living in Carmichael and to Vitas Healthcare for the caring support they provided to Lucille and members of our family through her final journey in life.

