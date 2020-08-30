Lucille Moessinger

Lucille Bernadette Moessinger, nee Besich, passed away peacefully on her 102nd birthday on August 20, 2020. Lucille was born August 20, 1918 in the southside of Chicago. Her parents, John and Eva Besich migrated from Split, Croatia (formerly Yugoslavia) and raised their six children in Chicago. Lucille worked for the Illinois Bell Telephone for many years before she met and married Robert (Bob) Moessinger in 1952. They moved out to California and raised their family in Sacramento. Lucille and Bob were founding members of Presentation Parish and were actively involved in the parish for years. They enjoyed traveling all over the world. Lucille was a lifelong member of Del Norte Swim & Tennis Club where she swam daily until she was 94. She is predeceased by her parents, her siblings Frank, Mickey, Rosemary, Teri and Maryjayne as well as her husband of 53 years, Bob and children Shelley and baby Marla. She leaves behind her children Karen Dawson (Le), Greg (Debbie) and Geri O'Neil (Tom) and grandchildren Cody, Kalen, Clovis, Cameron, Morgan, Shawn, Shannon and Tara and great grandchildren Sophia, Rooney and Steen. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 2 at 10 am at Calvary Cemetery, 7101 Verner Avenue in Citrus Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Presentation Adoration Chapel renovation fund, 4123 Robertson Ave, Sacramento 95821 or the Sacramento Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation https://www.cff.org/sacramento/