Music. Close friends. Slot machines. West Sacramento. Good food. Anything and everything Portuguese. Her husband and family. These were LUCILLE POPE'S favorite things throughout her 88 years of life. After several years of battling Alzheimer's and Dementia, Lucille died peacefully on June 19, 2020 in Carmichael, California. Born to immigrant parents on September 6, 1931, Lucille treasured her Azorean roots. She and her brother Edmund were raised in Oakland, CA. When little Lucille started school at age five, she learned English and came home to teach the rest of the family. Tragedy struck her young family when she was 13 and her father passed away suddenly. Her mother Ana stepped up and raised her children successfully as a single parent. Always a good student, Lucille graduated from Oakland High as co-valedictorian. In her early twenties, friends set her up on a blind date with Ed Pope a UC Davis student who was the man she married and loved for more than 65 years. The newlyweds eventually moved to West Sacramento where they raised their family. Throughout her career, Lucille was an executive secretary for PG&E and Royal Insurance. She was also active in the community through a variety of groups including Girl Scouts, the Our Lady of Grace parish choir, the Westmore Oaks Elementary School PTA, the West Sacramento VFW Post and several others. They enjoyed annual family vacations to Shasta Lake and Lake Tahoe; in their later years, they traveled extensively making new friends wherever they went. Good food, fun gambling, and learning and seeing something new were prerequisites. Lucille is survived by daughters Linda (Larry) Philipp of Stockton and Kathleen Crooks of Rancho Cordova, son Thomas (Lucy Chaidez) Pope of Folsom, grandchildren Lauren (Luke) White, Stephen (Kendra) Nelson, Lenee (Tim) McClagan, Shannon (Aaron) Scheiner, Christine Nguyen, and Emily Pope, step-grandhildren Elizabeth (Mark) Richmond, Gracia (Damon) Munoz, and great-grandchildren Riley Richmond, Ryan Richmond, Mason Munoz, Grant Munoz, Paige Munoz, Jordan Philipp, Hudson Philipp, Henry McLagan, Ada McLagan, Madeleine White, Finn White and Raisey Scheiner. Lucille was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ed, her parents and brother, and step-grandson Mark (Shawna) Philipp. Forever wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Lucille will be missed but remembered always by her family and numerous friends (especially at the West Sacramento VFW). Linda, Kathy and Tom considered themselves to have hit the mother jackpot and will continue to remember her with love forever. The Pope Family wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks to the Oakmont of Carmichael staff who took such loving care of "Lulu" during the three plus years she lived there. Due to concerns related to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations are suggested to VFW Post 8762 or Friends of the Library in West Sacramento, Sacramento's Loaves and Fishes or the Stockton Walk to End Alzheimer's.



