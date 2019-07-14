Lucille passed away at 103 years of age on July 6, 2019 after a lifetime of caring and loving her family. Lucille Rose Miller was born August 29, 1915 in Hilo, Hawaii to Francisco and Maria Barbara Carvalho. She moved to Sacramento at a very young age. Lucille worked at Grace Day Home Catholic Preschool for more than 40 years caring for and loving young children. She was a lifelong Catholic. Family will miss her many backyard parties that always had an abundance of food and laughter. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband of more than 52 years Fred, brothers Antonio, John, Joseph, Frank, grandson Dean Goodridge and sister Carrie Harrison. She is survived by son Wayne Miller, daughter Marilyn Goodridge, sister Betty Martinez and brother-in-law Robert Martinez. Lucille is also survived by grandsons Glenn, (Kris), James, Joseph, (Tiffany) and great grandsons Sean, Andrew, Ryan, Brody and great granddaughters Rylee, Emilee, Kaylee, and numerous nephews and nieces. A special "Thank You" to Sutter Hospice and the staff at the Carlton Senior Living Facility in Sacramento for caring until the end. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, July 17, 2019 9-10:30 AM with Rosary and Mass starting at 10:30 AM all at St. Mary Funeral Center Chapel 6509 Fruitridge Road Sacramento, CA 95820 followed by entombment at St. Mary Cemetery. A reception will follow the entombment at St. Mary Funeral Center Reception Room. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: 2800 Club Center Drive Sacramento, CA 95835.

