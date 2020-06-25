Lucille Shea Sullivan died in her home in Sacramento on June 12, 2020, surrounded by family. Born to John and Rose Shea in 1923 in Toledo, Ohio, she was the youngest of four children. After moving west with her family, she graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno where she met her loving husband, Timothy Paul Sullivan (Paul), whom she married in 1947. Lucille and Paul and had five children, Laura McKinney (preceded in death in 2004), Elaine Sullivan of Watertown, MA, Timothy (Timmy) Sullivan (preceded in death in 1964), Joseph Sullivan and Mary Rose Sullivan of Sacramento, CA. She and Paul established the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Association in Erie, PA after son Timmy was diagnosed with CF. Lucille is survived by ten grandchildren (Rebecca Dusbiber and Timothy McKinney of Roseburg, OR, Christopher McKinney of Elk Grove, CA, Michael Partridge of Cambridge, MA, Noah Partridge of Watertown, MA, Timothy Sullivan of St. Paul, MN, Abigail Tennis of Mariett, PA, Stefan Sullivan of Los Angeles, CA, Nate Sullivan of State College, PA, and Emma Powell of Sacramento, CA) and six great-grandchildren. Her beloved husband Paul preceded her in death in 2005. Lucille had a limitless supply of nurturing affection, interests, and appreciation; she was inspiring in more ways than can be listed here. Please visit her memorial site at Legacy.com for details about her service, and to share memories of Lucille.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 25, 2020.