Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille "Lou" Whalen. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Church 39th and J View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"A person has achieved success who has left the world better than she found it; who always looked for the best in others and gave them the best she had; whose life was an inspiration." Lucille (Lou) Whalen passed away at the age of 89 on July 7, 2019 surrounded by loving family members. Lou was born in Placerville in 1930, attended Placerville High School and earned advanced degrees in business and real estate. She had a varied and extensive career, employed by NCR, Physicians' Laboratory, Hunt Construction, Elliot Homes, and Panattoni Construction. Respected for her expertise, she was also valued for her ability to encourage a working atmosphere of warmth and friendliness. Lou was the anchor of the family, establishing a home base for holiday dinners and celebrations, turning the ordinary into something special. She provided memorable adventures during family vacations in Graeagle, Lake Tahoe, and Monterey. As a seamstress she was expert, whether sewing Halloween costumes for her grandchildren, prom dresses for her granddaughter and friends, or her own suits. Highly regarded for her gourmet cooking, exceptional entertaining skills, and beautiful garden, Lou was also known for thoughtful gifts to neighbors and friends and for her wise and practical counsel. She was someone everyone enjoyed being with, full of fun and gentle humor. Lou traveled throughout her life, most notably twice to Italy with her daughter, Melinda, and to Germany with her friend, Kellie. Later in life, Lou took up golf and relished not only the game, but also the many friendships she developed at Northridge Country Club. Lou lived her life with elegance, humor, laughter, and graciousness, enjoying every moment and giving generously to others. Beloved by all who knew her, she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by parents Dominico and Irene Scalzi, husband Joe Whalen, siblings Donald Scalzi and Evelyn Beverly, and daughter Melinda Estey. She is survived by brother Joe Scalzi, sister-in-law Marilyn Scalzi, son Barry Estey, step-daughter Sue Whalen, grandchildren Julia Humason (Zach), Saul Estey, and Cindy Whalen, beloved nieces, nephews, and countless friends. A memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart Church 39th and J on Friday, August 23rd at 11am., followed by a reception at Shepard Garden and Art Center 3330 McKinley Blvd in Sacramento.

"A person has achieved success who has left the world better than she found it; who always looked for the best in others and gave them the best she had; whose life was an inspiration." Lucille (Lou) Whalen passed away at the age of 89 on July 7, 2019 surrounded by loving family members. Lou was born in Placerville in 1930, attended Placerville High School and earned advanced degrees in business and real estate. She had a varied and extensive career, employed by NCR, Physicians' Laboratory, Hunt Construction, Elliot Homes, and Panattoni Construction. Respected for her expertise, she was also valued for her ability to encourage a working atmosphere of warmth and friendliness. Lou was the anchor of the family, establishing a home base for holiday dinners and celebrations, turning the ordinary into something special. She provided memorable adventures during family vacations in Graeagle, Lake Tahoe, and Monterey. As a seamstress she was expert, whether sewing Halloween costumes for her grandchildren, prom dresses for her granddaughter and friends, or her own suits. Highly regarded for her gourmet cooking, exceptional entertaining skills, and beautiful garden, Lou was also known for thoughtful gifts to neighbors and friends and for her wise and practical counsel. She was someone everyone enjoyed being with, full of fun and gentle humor. Lou traveled throughout her life, most notably twice to Italy with her daughter, Melinda, and to Germany with her friend, Kellie. Later in life, Lou took up golf and relished not only the game, but also the many friendships she developed at Northridge Country Club. Lou lived her life with elegance, humor, laughter, and graciousness, enjoying every moment and giving generously to others. Beloved by all who knew her, she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by parents Dominico and Irene Scalzi, husband Joe Whalen, siblings Donald Scalzi and Evelyn Beverly, and daughter Melinda Estey. She is survived by brother Joe Scalzi, sister-in-law Marilyn Scalzi, son Barry Estey, step-daughter Sue Whalen, grandchildren Julia Humason (Zach), Saul Estey, and Cindy Whalen, beloved nieces, nephews, and countless friends. A memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart Church 39th and J on Friday, August 23rd at 11am., followed by a reception at Shepard Garden and Art Center 3330 McKinley Blvd in Sacramento. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close