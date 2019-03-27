Lucretia Staley passed away on March 24th 2019 at the age of 51, preceded in death by family and many loved ones. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren Roman and Skylar. Lucretia loved life and people, anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Lucretia loved her,she was the life of every party., Lucretia will truly be missed by all that knew her.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 27, 2019