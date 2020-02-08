Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy Din Wong. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lucy passed away on December 28, 2019, age 92 years, after a 20-year slow journey thru Alzheimer's dementia. Limited speech in the last months but unlimited smiles for all who greeted her. Born to Hew Din and Lock Shee Din on August 18, 1927, in the family home in Woodland, CA, which also served as the family business, Tai Lee Laundry. Graduated as her high school salutatorian, moved to and worked a few years in Sacramento then married Frank L. Wong in 1951, raised 4 children Vicki, Judi, Steven and Glenn, who gave her 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandkids plus one to come, and grand-dogs too. Predeceased by elder siblings Ruby D. Yee, George, Frank and James Din, and survived by younger siblings Jack, John and Henry Din. Also survived by many Gong cousins, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. After her years of work as an at-home mom, proud to work 10+ years as a paralegal for Harrison & Yun, and Korshak Kracoff Kong Yun & Sakuma. Friends and relatives are invited to her Celebration of Life luncheon on February 9, Sunday, at 1:00 pm, Hong Kong Islander Restaurant, 5675 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento. Family and relatives are welcome to join us at 11:30 am, also on February 9, as we place her urn at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd, in the El Dorado Building.

