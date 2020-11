Or Copy this URL to Share

Lucy Estes

February 22, 1925 - October 23, 2020

Sacramento, California -

Lucy Estes, passed away on 10/23/2020 in Sacramento at the age of 95 years.

Beloved wife of 50 years to the late Gordon Estes. Dear sister of Lillian Ruano (Bill) & aunt to Connie & Steven. Graveside services Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Mary's Cemetery. Cremation arrangements entrusted to River Cities Funeral Chapel.





