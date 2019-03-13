Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy Lopez Esquivel. View Sign

Lucy Lopez Esquivel passed away at the age of 82 on March 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in Sacramento, California. Lucy was born in Sacramento, California on June 7, 1936, the daughter of the late Marcial Lopez and Mariana Cabrera. Lucy was preceded in death by her beloved brothers Jose, Albert and Henry Jimenez. She leaves behind her sisters Emma Rodriguez and Dora Harwood. In 1963, Lucy married Miguel Esquivel and shared 28 years of marriage before his passing in 1991. Together they raised 10 children: Arturo Munoz Jr.; Caroline de la Rosa; Sandy Olivares (Lee); Yolanda Esparza (Javier); Mike Esquivel (Cynthia); Linda Lupo; Robert Esquivel (Carla); Ruben Esquivel; Louie Esquivel (Nicole) and Mariane Guerra (Johnny). She was preceded in death by her son, baby Salvador Munoz, in 1955; and her longtime companion Juan Sanchez in 2016. Lucy has been blessed with 38 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three beloved grandsons: Javier Luis (82); Luis Jr. (94) and Raymond III (02). Services are on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Funeral Center, Inc. 4750 Beloit Drive, Sacramento, CA at 2:00 p.m. Celebration of Life immediately following West Sac VFW.

