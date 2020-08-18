1/1
Lucy Marquez Arcuri
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy Marquez Arcuri passed through the gates of Heaven on August 18, 2019. Son, Joe Arcuri Jr., and daughters, Linda Arcuri and Cynthia Arcuri laid their mom to rest in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Sacramento next to their loving dad, Joseph Arcuri. Lucy was blessed with 4 grandchildren (Joseph Anthony, Angela, Elizabeth, and Christina), 8 great grandchildren (Julian, Lucas, Dominic, Selena, Mia, Nathan, Carissa, Tatiana), and 1 great-great grand daughter (Laney). May God hold Lucy in the palms of his hands as we go on to remember her, "Life is How You Make it."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved