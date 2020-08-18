Lucy Marquez Arcuri passed through the gates of Heaven on August 18, 2019. Son, Joe Arcuri Jr., and daughters, Linda Arcuri and Cynthia Arcuri laid their mom to rest in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Sacramento next to their loving dad, Joseph Arcuri. Lucy was blessed with 4 grandchildren (Joseph Anthony, Angela, Elizabeth, and Christina), 8 great grandchildren (Julian, Lucas, Dominic, Selena, Mia, Nathan, Carissa, Tatiana), and 1 great-great grand daughter (Laney). May God hold Lucy in the palms of his hands as we go on to remember her, "Life is How You Make it."



