Lucy was born on January 30, 1934 in Jalisco, Mexico. Passed away on February 29, 2020 in Sacramento, CA. Lucy loved to cook, garden, socialize and watching telenovelas. Her greatest love was her family. She looked forward to attending Catholic Mass every Sunday. Lucy was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Ralph, and her parents. She is survived by her nine children; Angela, Robert, Elizabeth, Rafael (Lito), Diane, Lucy, Roman, Susie, Monica and a mother figure to Alejandra Serratos. She also leaves behind 20 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, two sons-in-law, two daughters-in-law, three brothers, two sisters and many loving nieces and nephews. Lucy was also preceded in death by two of her brothers. All services will be held in Spanish at St. Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center located at 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA. Rosary will be on March 9th at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be on March 10th at 11 a.m. Please view St. Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center website for more information. We would like the obituary to run in this Saturday and Sunday's paper with the photo attached.

