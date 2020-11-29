1/1
Luella Crews
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luella Crews
October 26, 1925 - November 13, 2020
Sacramento, California - Luella Mae Crews, 95, was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She peacefully joined her beloved husband, Elden, of 74 years and her loving sons, Larry and Richard, on November 13, 2020. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren, Michelle and James, her great-granddaughters, Hailey (Nate) and Makena, and great-great-granddaughters, Indi and 'Iva, as well as many nieces and nephews. During their long, happy life together Luella and Elden enjoyed traveling the world. They had many memorable adventures and met new friends wherever they went. Luella was a loyal pen pal and wrote hundreds of cards and letters a year to keep in touch with family and friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Sun Oak Senior Living of Citrus Heights and Suncrest Hospice of Sacramento for taking excellent care of Luella at the end of her life. A special thank you to Suncrest Hospice Volunteer, Cindy and her sweet therapy bunny, Oliver, for always making Luella smile as animals always held a special place in her heart. Due to coronavirus restrictions, Luella was laid to rest with only her granddaughter in attendance on November 27, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park on Folsom Blvd in Sacramento. Remembrances in her honor may be made to the Front Street Animal Shelter.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry A. Nauman & Son
4041 Freeport Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95822
9164526157
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved