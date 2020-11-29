Luella Crews

October 26, 1925 - November 13, 2020

Sacramento, California - Luella Mae Crews, 95, was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She peacefully joined her beloved husband, Elden, of 74 years and her loving sons, Larry and Richard, on November 13, 2020. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren, Michelle and James, her great-granddaughters, Hailey (Nate) and Makena, and great-great-granddaughters, Indi and 'Iva, as well as many nieces and nephews. During their long, happy life together Luella and Elden enjoyed traveling the world. They had many memorable adventures and met new friends wherever they went. Luella was a loyal pen pal and wrote hundreds of cards and letters a year to keep in touch with family and friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Sun Oak Senior Living of Citrus Heights and Suncrest Hospice of Sacramento for taking excellent care of Luella at the end of her life. A special thank you to Suncrest Hospice Volunteer, Cindy and her sweet therapy bunny, Oliver, for always making Luella smile as animals always held a special place in her heart. Due to coronavirus restrictions, Luella was laid to rest with only her granddaughter in attendance on November 27, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park on Folsom Blvd in Sacramento. Remembrances in her honor may be made to the Front Street Animal Shelter.





