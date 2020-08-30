On Sunday August 16th Luetta "Sue" Troxel a loving mother and sister passed at 82 years old - Born April 7th 1938 in Branson Missouri. At 6 years old her father moved the family to Sacramento CA where they would put down roots in our community. Sue was the oldest of five children and grew up always at her mother Jesse's side cooking and caring for her siblings. It was during these formative years that she acquired a life long love of cooking and entertaining that would benefit family and friends for decades. Sue was an excellent high school student which led her to become the first member of her family to receive a college degree in nursing. After college Sue married and began her career as a nurse in emergency rooms and local hospitals in Northern CA while continuing her education. This continued pursuit of new skills led to her ultimately becoming an Oncology nurse locally helping hundreds if not thousands of patients manage their most difficult challenges. She was a natural with a calm demeanor, open ear and a board full of bawdy jokes to ease the process. She was able to balance this career while nearly single handily raising three kids and keeping a tight and organized home. In 1985 after a nearly 30 year career in nursing Sue retired to follow her love of cooking and entertaining. Sue along with her son Jeff and brothers Jack and Randy opened the Sports Bar & Grill in Fair Oaks (Players Pub today). Momma Sue ran the kitchen and was always ready with a good joke or to visit with customers over a VO/soda. The restaurant is in it's 36th year and Momma Sue will be missed by numerous customers and employees who considered her their second mom. Sue was preceded in death by her mother Jesse and father Clyde, brother John D Troxel and brother in law Bob Holcombe. She is survived by children and spouses Jeff and Marianne Welch, Susie and Tim O'Brien and John and Jodi Welch. Grandchildren Rachel Rudis, Connor O'Brien, Madeline and Violet Welch. Siblings and spouses Jack and Pat Troxel, Judy Holcombe, Linda Troxel, Randy and Kim Troxel. A celebration of Sue's life will be held in April of 2021 so we can all gather together in remembrance. In lieu of flowers or gifts please take a moment to visit or call friend you have not talked to in a long time. Sharing love is the best gift of all.



