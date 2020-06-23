Louie Herrera was born on 10/11/1927 in Mesa, AZ to parents Antonio Herrera and Tedora Mesa. Louie passed peacefully at home on June 13th Surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy illness at the age of 92. Louie was devoted and loving husband for over 49 years to Nina Herrera. Beloved Step-Dad to Irene Nunez and Marry Lopez (Jesse). Beloved grandfather to Gina Guzman (Chico), Renee Burrows (Scott) ,Denise Fingado (Geoffrey). Beloved Great-Grandfather to Richard Avila Jr., Reina Nunez, James Nunez, Zachary Burrows, Adam Barrows, Ryan Barrows, and Joshua Fingado. Louie is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews from near and far. Louie retired after 30 successful years from Hunts Cannery in Davis as Foreman. Louie had many skills and talents as a handyman, brick layer and carpenter around his home. Louie loved his Musica Mexicano as well and had three radios, one in the patio, garage and the family room to tune in where ever he went. His favorite past time was tending to his yard and flowers and took great pride in showcasing a job well done. Louie loved his vegetable garden too looked forward to planting and harvesting his garden every year. An occasional trip to Thunder Valley to try his luck was a big hit too! Louie was great man with integrity and deep love and devotion for all of his family. We all have our own found and cherished memories. He will truly be missed but will live on in our hearts. Private services to be held per COVID-19 guidelines.



